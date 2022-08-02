WILLIAMSBURG — Three individuals from Tennessee were arrested and charged last Wednesday by the Williamsburg Police Department on several counts of drug possession and trafficking.
The investigation was conducted by Officer Chad Foley, Officer Eddie Cain, K-9 Sgt. Elijah Hunter with K-9 Thor, and K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton. Authorities found one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, distribution baggies, and several suspected clonazepam pills during the investigation.
Jerry A. Hall, 52, of Oneida, Tennessee, has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more of methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, inadequate silencer on the muffler of a vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt, and the rear license of the vehicle not illuminated.
Rickey Joe Foster, 60, of Oneida, Tennessee, and Beth Nicole Hamlin, 36, of Huntsville, Tennessee, were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two or more grams of methamphetamine), second-degree for possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Hamlin, 36, faces additional, unrelated charges of first-degree bail jumping; nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines; and failure to appear in court.
Hall, Foster, and Hamlin were still being housed at the Whitley County Detention Center at press time. Preliminary hearings for the trio were scheduled for Monday in Whitley District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.