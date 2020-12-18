WHITLEY COUNTY — On Tuesday, three men set to be in Whitley County Circuit Court received later dates for court appearances.
Thomas Hensley, 35, of Williamsburg, who is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, appeared in court on Tuesday for a pretrial conference.
According to the indictment, Hensley subjected a child less than 12 years of age to sexual contact that occurred between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015.
Hensley had his jury trial date set for February 1, which is the first available date as the circuit court is not allowed to hold trials until February now due to orders put in place by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Kalup Davis, 20, of Williamsburg, appeared in court on Tuesday, as well.
Davis is facing one count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
According to the indictment, Davis intentionally abused an infant who was three months old at the time of the indictment in March and that they inflicted serious physical injury on the child.
A pretrial conference for Davis was set for February 9. Davis remains lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where his bond remains set at $50,000 cash.
Also due in court Tuesday was a Williamsburg man facing two charges after an assault involving a hammer.
James Mays, 25, is facing charges of assault in the second degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Mays was not present on Tuesday but his arraignment was continued for March 9.
Indictments are a formal charge by a grand jury and are not an admission of guilt or conviction.
