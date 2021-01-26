Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Laurel County over the last week, bringing the county's total to 30.
Two of those deaths were reported Monday, a 68-year-old male and a 42-year-old male. One death was reported Friday of a 52-year-old male.
The Laurel County Health Department also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 18 on Sunday, 36 on Saturday, 61 on Friday and 71 on Thursday.
Of the active cases 106 of those are within a congregate setting and 94 are hospitalized.
Whitley County reported 31 new cases on Monday, bringing the county to a total of 203 active cases with 12 of those hospitalized. Friday the health department reported 37 new cases and 29 on Thursday.
Knox County reported 62 new cases on Monday, bringing the total active cases to 188 out of 2,588 total cases. The Knox County Health Department reported 37 new cases on Friday and 19 on Thursday.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 10% for the first time since Dec. 31. Today’s new case report was also the lowest for a Monday since Jan. 4.
“Our cases are way too high, but I think when you look at this it shows how important the steps we took are and how important the ability to be able to take steps is when you are facing exponential growth in cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe that this decline is real, not just a result of maybe fewer tests happening, because we know the positivity rate is also going down.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,268
New deaths: 39
Positivity rate: 9.93%
Total deaths: 3,460
Currently hospitalized: 1,539
Currently in ICU: 374
Currently on ventilator: 203
