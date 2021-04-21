LAUREL COUNTY — Three people involved in the Dec. 20 death of a Manchester man were indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of West City Dam Road in Keavy, is now facing a charge of murder involving the shooting death of Jeremy Caldwell. Caldwell was found in a business parking lot off KY 490, five miles north of London, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Ashley Brooke Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road, and Freddy Wayne Scalf Jr., 29, of Star Hill Road, both of East Bernstadt, are charged with complicity to commit murder. Lewis and Scalf are additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
After the shooting incident, the suspect vehicle - a silver Pontiac G6 - fled the scene. It was reported that Caldwell argued with the occupants of the vehicle prior to the shooting.
The suspects remained on the lam for several days - Gray was taken into custody two days later after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team went to a residence off Rooks Road in southern Laurel County. Gray allegedly ran out a back door of the residence, then barricaded himself inside. He continued to refuse to vacate the premises and was finally taken into custody after infrared equipment pinpointed him hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody and was held under $250,000 cash bond.
Lewis was the next suspect taken into custody on Dec. 30. A third suspect, Scalf, was taken into custody on Jan. 9.
Caldwell, known as "Ta-Ta," hailed from Chattanooga, Tenn., and was an outstanding football player at Red Bank High School. He later played at Eastern Kentucky University as well as the Canadian and Arena Football Leagues.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
