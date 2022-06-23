WILLIAMSBURG — Three were indicted by a Whitley County grand jury this week for an attempted jail escape on April 29.
Nicholas Rucker, 40, Paul Brock, 41, and Jordan Miracle, 25, received additional charges for their part in the attempted escape.
Rucker was indicted for three counts of kidnapping for detaining detention center employees and one count of attempting to escape from penitentiary.
Brock’s indictment indicated he also was indicted on one count of attempting to escape from penitentiary, three counts of kidnapping for detaining detention center employees, and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.
Miracle was indicted with attempting to escape from penitentiary for aiding Brock and Rucker in their attempted escape as well as three kidnapping counts.
Rucker was previously accused of killing his girlfriend Vicki S. Conner on May 22, 2019. He also was sentenced on murder charges in 1998 for shaking his infant son to death.
Brock was previously sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in March for the murders of Mary Jackson, Tiffany Myers, Aaron Byers, fetal homicide for Myer’s unborn child, and tampering with physical evidence.
Miracle was previously charged along with two other suspects for the murder of Billy R. Lawson, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.
