WHITLEY COUNTY -- Last week, a trio of men had future pretrial dates set for December 28 in Whitley County Circuit Court.
Robin Gobel, 42, of Williamsburg, who is facing charges stemming from being accused of sending a nude photo of himself to a teenager in 2018, had his trial continued as his attorney stated that an offer had been extended by the Commonwealth.
Gobel's attorney also noted that he and the office of the Commonwealth Attorney had agreed to continue the case to allow Gobel time to consider the offer.
Gobel was indicted in October of 2018 on three charges following an investigation by the Williamsburg Police Department, which the victim's mother contacted after being told by her 15-year-old daughter that Gobel had been sending her text messages of a sexual nature. At the behest of police, the mother continued to reply to Gobel's messages acting as if she was the teenage daughter.
The messages between Gobel and who he believed to be the 15-year-old girl continued until Gobel allegedly sent a nude photo of himself, prompting his arrest.
Gobel was indicted on one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a count of prohibited use of electronic device to procure a minor for a sexual offense, and one count of illegal distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
James Shelby, 34, of Corbin, who according to his lawyer, was just recently arraigned his latest charges within the last couple of weeks also had his trial continued Thursday.
Shelby was in court Thursday on charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. However, Shelby is also facing other charges in Whitley County, as well.
On October 19 Shelby was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more by unlawfully receiving and possessing a 2008 Chevrolet Impala which had been stolen. Shelby was also indicted on three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree for possessing personal checks on the account of three separate people. He was also indicted on the charge of theft of identity for having in his possession a stolen KY State ID card issued to someone else. Lastly on Oct. 19, Shelby was indicted on the charge of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Back in September, Shelby was indicted on charges stemming from a separate case on two counts of theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, four counts of theft by deception of the value of less than $500.
In 2018, Shelby was indicted on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Shelby is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center.
David Bunch, 41, of Williamsburg had his trial continued until December as well.
Bunch's case is being handled by a special prosecutor who just recently received the paperwork concerning the matter. As a result, the judge continued the case to allow the prosector time to get caught up on the case.
Bunch was indicted in October of last year on one charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under. According to the indictment against Bunch, he intentionally abused a minor child causing torture, cruel confinement and cruel punishment,
Bunch was arrested and indicted on two counts of the same charge back in 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.