Three COVID-related deaths reported in Whitley

TRI-COUNTY — Three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Whitley County since Friday.
Two were reported Friday and one was reported on Monday, bringing the total death count to 19 in the county.
The Whitley County Health Department reported that 299 cases are active in the county including 45 new cases on Monday, 10 on Sunday, 37 new cases from Saturday, and 49 on Friday. Friday's number was the highest single day total for the county thus far.
Eight Whitley residents are hospitalized.
The Whitley County Health Department advised on Monday of a possible COVID-19 exposure to those who visited Bryant and Son True Value Hardware, also known as WD Bryant's, at 372 S. 5th St. in Williamsburg between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 1-4. Only those who were in the upper lumber shed were in an area of possible exposure.
On Friday the health department advised that anyone who visited Cumberland River Coffee at 306 Main St., Williamsburg, between 2-6 p.m. Nov. 30 or 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2 may have been exposed to the virus.
The health department said that anyone who feels ill should get tested.
The Laurel County Health Department also reported a COVID-19 related death on Friday, bringing the total to 13 deaths for the county. The health department reported 39 new cases on Monday, 21 on Sunday, 30 Saturday and 33 on Friday with five of those being in a congregate setting.
The health department said it has not been able to update the number of recovered positive cases "due to time constraints with the large number of cases" so the number was reported as 1,223 active cases on Monday. The total number of cases for the county is 2,807.
Thirty-two Laurel residents are hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's total cases to 1,392 with 152 of those active. Twenty-nine cases were reported Friday.
The health department advised on Saturday that an employee at Walmart in Barbourville had tested positive and those who were there between 2-10 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 were possibly exposed to the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear honored the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 during a ceremony in front of the State Capitol Building on Monday.
The Governor, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard recognized the loss of those 2,000 Kentuckians. They watched the lighting of a wreath in remembrance of the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost and to demonstrate support for their families and communities.
Soloist Keith Dean, the Rev. Jack Brewer of the Franklin County Ministerial Association and the Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort also participated in the remembrance. Chris Perry talked about the loss of his brother Rob Perry to COVID. Chris Perry was joined by Rob’s daughter, Destiny.
Gov. Beshear announced during his press conference on Monday the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December.
The Governor expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.
“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” said Gov. Beshear.
The Governor expects Kentucky will receive approximately: 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 (previously announced on Nov. 30); 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that while these numbers are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government, they are subject to change.
Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,972
New deaths: 10
Positivity rate: 9.60%
Total deaths: 2,082
Currently hospitalized: 1,700
Currently in ICU: 410
Currently on ventilator: 210
