Three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Whitley County on Wednesday.
That brings the county's total deaths due to the coronavirus to 23.
The Whitley County Health Department also reported 36 new cases on Wednesday and 41 new cases on Tuesday to bring the county to a total of 2,274 cases with 237 of those active. Nine are reportedly hospitalized.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 57 new cases on Wednesday with two of those being in a congregate setting. On Tuesday 66 cases were reported with four of those in a congregate setting. That brings the county to 3,806 total cases with 1,840 of those active.
Forty-six people are hospitalized from Laurel County due to the virus and 68 of the active cases are within a congregate setting.
Knox County Health Department reported 27 new cases on Wednesday and 47 on Tuesday bringing the county to 1,919 total cases with 280 of those active.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged safe and small New Year’s celebrations, ideally with just one household.
“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days. The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve. Do not gather in large groups.”
The Governor said the state’s elevated positivity rate on Wednesday may be the result of some labs and public testing sites closing for the holidays this week, increasing the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are already experiencing symptoms and suspect they may have the virus.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 3,784
New deaths: 29
Positivity rate: 9.09%
Total deaths: 2,623
Currently hospitalized: 1,673
Currently in ICU: 433
Currently on ventilator: 234
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Pulaski and Christian. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 527.
