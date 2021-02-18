Three Corbin Police officers receive promotions

CORBIN — Three Corbin Police officers were promoted during Tuesday evening’s City Commission meeting.
Corporal Stephen Meadors was promoted to Sergeant, as was Corporal Jeff Hill. Patrolman Lonnie Sawyers was promoted to Corporal. Sawyers was the only officer present at the meeting to receive his plaque.
“I just want to give a big shoutout to the police department, fire department, public works,” said Mayor Suzie Razmus. “The last few days, they have worked nonstop, I am so thankful for you all. You really take care of our citizens at great risk to yourselves. I just can’t thank you enough. Keep up the good work, guys.”
Police Chief Rusty Hedrick commended the three officers for their “outstanding efforts and performance they exhibit on a daily basis.”
“These officers prove they are able to lead by example by doing their jobs every day with the upmost professionalism and commitment to the police department, the city of Corbin, and its citizens,” Hedrick added.
