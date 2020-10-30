TRI-COUNTY - With Election Day steadily approaching, many voters have taken advantage of early in-person voting across the Tri-County.
As of Tuesday morning, a week before Election Day, Victoria Adkins the Deputy Clerk at the Whitley County Clerk’s Office says 5,917 voters have cast an early in-person ballot in Whitley County.
Whitley County has offered two early polling places for its residence. Adkins said the clerk’s office in Williamsburg has seen a bulk of the early in-person voters with 3,974 ballots being cast there thus far. The clerk’s office in Corbin has seen 1,943 people vote early.
“I think it’s gone extremely well,” she said. “I think our voters really enjoy our early voting. It gives them a chance to come into the office and cast their ballot instead of doing it through the mail. It’s just like they would do it on Election Day.”
Brandon Kilburn, the Election Supervisor in Laurel County, echoed Adkins’ statements, saying his county has had similar positive experiences.
He attributes that to the work of the polling staff, Laurel County’s voting process, and the Laurel County Fiscal Court’s foresight in helping purchase additional machines used for voting.
“It was paramount to everything we’re doing,” he said on the additional machines.
As of Tuesday morning, Kilburn said Laurel County had seen 9,182 Laurel Countians cast an early ballot. On Saturday, the Laurel County Annex on Broad Street saw approximately 589 people. Kilburn said that’s the only day there was any sort of a line of people waiting.
On Monday, Laurel County saw 938 voters cast a ballot, but Kilburn said there were no significant wait times.
“There’s not really a lull,” he said on people voting each day. “To be voting in excess of 700 people, it’s fairly steady all day.”
Knox County officials say they have witnessed a continuous flow of voters, but that Knox County voters haven’t had to deal with long wait times.
“Early voting is going exceptionally well,” said Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell during Wednesday afternoon’s fiscal court meeting.
Between those voting early in-person and mail-in ballots the county has received, Mitchell announced that Knox County has seen over 5,800 ballots cast as of Wednesday.
Mitchell said that if the trend holds up, there is a strong possibility this year’s election could see a record turnout of Knox County voters.
“We encourage everybody to come and vote, exercise your right. Get out and vote early,” Mitchell added.
Even in the few times Whitley County’s Williamsburg location has had people waiting in line, Adkins says most voters are still surprised with how quickly the whole process takes.
“Well we’ve had a couple of long lines here,” she said. “Nobody was complaining though. Everybody was like, ‘Wow, it’s moving really fast.’ They may have had long lines, but they’re not waiting in line for long.”
All three counties say that demographically voters taking advantage of early in-person voting stretches across all boundaries and that early voters have consisted of both young and older voters across each of the Tri-County.
“It’s just a collage of everybody,” explained Kilburn. “We have had people in their 80s come in here and vote and younger people, as well.”
Both Kilburn and Adkins said they would like to see early voting extend beyond this election cycle, although Kilburn said that would take future legislative action in order to happen.
“The voters have really enjoyed the fact that they’re able to come in and vote early and get it out of the way,” said Adkins. “I kind of hope they keep it to be honest with you.”
Adkins also noted that of the 2,828 mail-in ballots sent out by the Whitley County Clerk’s Office, 2,314 had been returned by Tuesday morning.
Whitley County has also surpassed the total number of early in-person votes it saw during the entire five-week early voting window for the primaries earlier this year. Adkins said that between both locations, Whitley County saw approximately 3,890 early ballots cast for the primaries.
“I think that by the time it’s all said and done, we may triple it,” she said. “If not triple it, we’ll double it, that’s for sure.”
