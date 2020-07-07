WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Housing Authority has selected Mary Thornton as its newest director. Board members met last Thursday to finalize their decision. Thornton was chosen and met with Chairman of the Board Richard Foley to formally accept the position last Monday.
“We’re excited to now have someone on a full-time basis and get the housing authority on a good track,” Foley told the Times-Tribune, citing Thornton’s education and experience as the key factors to why she was chosen.
“I’m very excited for the new chapter of the housing authority to start with Mary,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison. “She’s a great person. She’ll be a great asset for both the city of Williamsburg, and the housing authority moving forward,” he continued. “She’s going to do a wonderful job.”
Thornton is scheduled to start working for the authority July 13 where she will meet with the Williamsburg Housing Authority’s Interim Director Dora Mobley, who will help train Thornton on her new role.
“We’ve had an excellent interim director,” said Foley on Mobley. “She’s been in the housing authority for a number of years, so she’s going to be excellent in training Ms. Thornton.”
Mobley served as the executive director of the Corbin Housing Authority for 16 years. Before that, she worked in public housing for more than 25 years.
Mobley became the interim director of Williamsburg’s Housing Authority after former director James Lovitt Jr. was placed on administrative leave beginning Aug. 23 of last year. At that time, Lovitt was being investigated by the Williamsburg Police Department along with the FBI. On September 11, the Williamsburg Housing Authority voted to change Lovitt's suspension to without pay.
Lovitt was arrested on September 2, by the Williamsburg Police Department and was released on bond on September 9. He currently faces a 45-count indictment with charges that include second-degree forgery, theft by deception of a value less than $500, theft by deception of the value greater than $500, one at $500 and the other at $1,000, and abuse of public trust.
“We can’t move forward without thanking Dora Mobley for coming in and righting the ship,” noted Harrison. “She’s been a huge help through this, and I’m hoping she’ll stay around for a little bit to kind of help Mary get used to it, because there is a lot of things that we have to do as far as the housing authority to get it back on track,” he continued. “But it will, it will be on track. It’ll be fantastic, and Mary will do a great job.”
Foley said that the transition shouldn’t be too difficult for Thornton as the housing authority runs and operates based on HUD regulations, but that it could take some time to get used to.
“She’s got quite a bit to learn,” said Foley on Thornton. “But, we think she’ll be a good fit for our program.”
Mayor Harrison says the board had six candidates apply for the position. Harrison explained that each candidate was so qualified, that it took a second round of interviews and questions for the board to make its decision.
“It’s great that the housing authority of Williamsburg had six people qualified to be interested in applying for that job knowing that it’s going to take a whole lot of work,” Harrison said. “It says a lot about the type of people we have here that would be ready to take a challenge like that. I was very, very, very pleased.”
