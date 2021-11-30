KNOX COUNTY — A third man police say was involved in the death of Matthew Welsh earlier this year was arraigned in Knox County Circuit Court Monday.
James E. Young, 35, of Corbin, pled not guilty while being arraigned by Judge Gregory Lay Monday morning. Young stood beside his attorney and his two codefendants, Joseph S. Masters, 34, of Corbin, and Woodbine resident Charles J. McVey, 38. Both Masters and McVey had previously been arraigned on the matter and pled not guilty. They were present Monday as part of a pre-trial conference.
Both Masters and McVey were arrested shortly after police were dispatched to a Hedden Flats Road residence in which they found the body of Matthew Welsh, 36. Police later determined Welsh had been stabbed to death.
In a preliminary hearing in August, Detective William Howard with Kentucky State Police testified that Welsh, Masters, Masters’ wife and others were at a party at the Hedden Flats residence on July 29.
Det. Howard testified that witnesses said Masters and his wife eventually left the party, but that he returned with McVey and a third unidentified male with knives and a gun.
Det. Howard said the men duct tapped those still left over from the previous night's festivities and that when Welsh tried to fight back, he was stabbed.
Masters was later located and apprehended at a hospital in LaFollette, Tennessee and was jailed in the Campbell County Detention Center until his extradition back to Knox County. McVey was found at his father’s residence in Corbin.
An investigation into the third man was opened and Young was eventually named alongside Masters and McVey in an indictment that was returned in October, and charged all three men with burglary in the first degree and four counts of kidnapping. Masters and McVey were also indicted on one count of murder, while Young was indicted on one count of complicity to commit murder.
Court records show that the warrant for Young was issued on November 17 and that he was arrested. Shortly after that, Young was released on bond. Court records indicate that Young’s bond is a $100,000 fully secured property bond plus $25,000 cash. Young’s bond sees that he submit to random alcohol and drug testing, have no contact with any of the complaining witnesses/victims, not possess a firearm and have no new arrests or violations.
Both Masters and McVey remain housed in the Knox County Detention Center. Court records indicate both men have $500,000 cash bonds. All three men are scheduled to reappear in court January 28 for an additional pre-trial conference.
