Theodore, Moses recognized as Difference Makers

Corbin Board of Education members recognized the March and April Difference Maker Award winners during their meeting last Tuesday. Corbin High School teacher Brian Theodore was the March honoree and was teaching an evening class on Tuesday so he was unable to attend the meeting. Megan Moses, a Corbin Preschool Center and Redhound Enrichment teacher, was recognized as the April honoree. Corbin Preschool Principal Tammy Lacefield, April Difference Maker Award winner Megan Moses, and Corbin Board of Education Chairwoman Kim Croley are pictured. | Photo by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you