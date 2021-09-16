The Wrigley featured in new Food Network show

CORBIN — It came down to almonds.
Three chefs from one of Corbin's downtown restaurants, The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery, were featured on Food Network's new show called "American Restaurant Battle" Tuesday night where they competed against two other chef teams for $15,000 to improve their restaurant.
The Wrigley team made it through round one and in round two where they had to include three of the same ingredients in a main dish and a dessert, the team forgot the almonds.
Wrigley owner and chef Kristin Smith posted to Facebook following the show, "Thanks to all of you for watching the premiere and cheering us on! Come see us next week at The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery for our new dessert: 'Forgot the Almonds'," she joked. "Spoiler alert: it ain’t gonna have a single damn almond on it."
She added, "Reckon there’s a few more people out there tonight that knows how to pronounce Appalachia?"
Smith schooled host of the show and world-class restaurateur Scott Conant on how to say "Appalachia" as "Appa-latch-uh" after he pronounced it "Appa-lay-cha" at the beginning of the show.
Conant, who was based in Scottsdale, Arizona, challenged the three chef teams from across America to compete in the real-world culinary battle from their own restaurant kitchens. The other two teams were from Atlanta, Georgia and Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Conant gave the chefs real-world challenges they face as restaurant chefs, such as in round one, using a protein ingredient that they have too much of to make into an appetizer. As mentioned, round two was using the same three ingredients in a main dish and a dessert.
After each timed round, one respected restaurateur -- Maneet Chauhan, Chris Cosentino and Tiffani Faison -- was waiting in their dining rooms to judge the chef teams. Chauhan was the judge for The Wrigley team. She is also a judge on Food Network's "Chopped" and competed on multiple Food Network shows.
The judges had to give a rating on a 5-star scale for taste, salability and execution of the task. The Wrigley team and the team from Atlanta tied in round one and advanced to round two.
In round two the Wrigley team rated low on execution because of forgetting the almonds.
"I'm super proud of what we did today. We put our heart and soul on the plate and we made a small $15,000 mistake. We won't do that again," Smith said on the show.
"I only say this because I think it's really important, you represent a entire region and you do it with pride and you are great, great cooks," Conant said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.