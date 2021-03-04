CORBIN - The city of Corbin welcomed a new locally-owned toy store this week when The Toy Shop opened its doors March 1.
Tonya Ridener, who owns The Toy Shop and has help in running the store with the support of some “enthusiastic friends,” said The Toy Shop had a soft opening on Monday, and that she hopes to have a bigger grand opening event in the near future.
“We’re supposed to get some more stuff in stock this weekend,” she said. “We’re hoping to put up balloons, maybe have some treats out for the kids and kind of celebrate.”
Ridener said The Toy Shop, located at 2116 S. Main Street, sells everything from Funko Pops, to Hot Wheels and Barbie Dolls, to Magic the Gathering and Pokemon cards. The store also carries board games, stickers, plushies, other pop culture memorabilia, and more.
Ridener noted that she was currently working on obtaining more baby dolls and plushies to add to The Toy Shop’s inventory.
“I want something that’s going to attract all the kids, all age groups. We want something for everybody,” she said, adding that The Toy Shop buys new and old toys from customers.
"We’re always looking for collections of like Hot Wheels, Pokemon, Magic the Gathering,” said Ridener. “If they want to get rid of them, we’ll take them.”
Ridener, a native and lifelong resident of Corbin, said she used to write books before beginning the adventure in owning a toy store, which started as online business.
“I kind of just started out with eBay. Then we just decided one day we were going to get this building and open up a toy shop because we thought it was something kids would enjoy around here,” she explained, saying she preferred the personal interaction of selling toys in-person over selling them online.
“I’m more of an in-person face-to-face kind of gal,” she added.
Ridener’s love of toys began when she was young, and she said she wants to be able to share that love with local children.
“When I was little, I always enjoyed going to toy shops. It may not be as big as the one in ‘Home Alone,’” she said with a laugh. “But we can start out small and go from there.”
Ridener said her experience of opening a new business during the pandemic hasn’t been as difficult as she would have thought. She said if anything, the pandemic helped in online sales with her eBay business before The Toy Shop opened its doors.
“I guess where we’re getting started right towards what is hopefully the tail-end of it, it hasn’t been so bad for us,” Ridener said on opening The Toy Shop’s physical location. “I don’t think it has affected us as bad as it has others who have been around longer. I’m just glad things are kind of getting back to normal.”
With that said, Ridener said she and her staff would be happy to provide curb-side services to anyone not comfortable with shopping in-person.
For now, The Toy Shop is open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Ridener said staff were still deciding on The Toy Shop’s official business hours, and that information would be available on the store’s Facebook page when decided.
“I’m trying to make sure we communicate as much as possible,” Ridener said on The Toy Shop’s use of Facebook. “When we get something new in, they will immediately know.”
The Toy Shop can be found on Facebook by searching “The Toy Shop Corbin.”
