WILLIAMSBURG -- The Suds Barn and Boutique has a little something for everybody.
Longtime friends and now business partners Becky Warner and Jennifer Taylor are hoping to offer a unique shopping experience to customers in downtown Williamsburg.
"We want to have somewhere that people can come to get a baby shower gift or a bridal shower gift and they don't have to go to Corbin or London or Knoxville or Lexington, they can do it right here in our little town," Warner said.
The Suds Barn and Boutique offers homemade bath and body products from sugar scrubs and body butters to bar soaps to bath bombs. You can also find a line of men's products including beard oil, aftershave lotion and shaving soap, as well as homemade candles. All the products are made in-house by Warner and her family.
Warner said she and her fiancé began watching YouTube videos on how to make homemade soaps and bath bombs and began giving them to friends and family members.
"We started making some ourselves and we were giving it to people and asking 'what do you think of this?' and everybody was wanting more of it and they were giving it to people," she said. "So, we thought, 'maybe we can do this as a business.'
"I started researching more things to make lotions and body butters and face cleansers and toners. It was a lot of learning and a lot of trial and error but overtime we perfected our recipes and we'll put them up against anybodies."
The Suds Barn and Boutique also offers a unique selection of custom T-shirts and boutique clothing, as well as custom home décor and customized signs for three-tiered trays, with plans to extend the boutique in the future.
After a discussion with her landlord, who encouraged her to open her business in the downstairs apartment of their building complex, Warner decided to go for it but knew she wanted Taylor's boutique and custom T-shirt and décor business to be included, as well.
And after six months of renovations, The Suds Barn and Boutique was ready to open, officially opening to customers on July 2.
"Opening day was really good," Warner said. "We had really good sales opening day, it was pretty steady all day long and it's been pretty steady ever since then."
Warner encourages people to come in and try their products, as she offers samples to customers who aren't sure of what to get. She also is available to help customers find what type of products will work best with their skin type.
"There are a lot of people that don't understand, they don't know what they are supposed to get for their skin," she said. "If they have oily skin, they don't know what to use on it or if they have really dry skin, they don't know what to use on it. It's not that I'm a dermatologist but I know what oils do for what skin types, so I can point them in the direction I think would be good for them to at least try."
Eventually, The Suds Barn and Boutique will be offering classes on how to make your own soaps and bath bombs. Warner hopes to offer these classes for different events like bridal showers, birthday parties or just a girls night out. More information on those will be released on "The Suds Barn" Facebook page.
The Suds Barn and Boutique's website will also be launching soon to offer shipping on products. Check back at www.sudsbarn.com at a later date.
The Suds Barn and Boutique is located at 430 Main Street, across from City Hall in downtown Williamsburg and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 859-334-0232.
