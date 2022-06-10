CORBIN — Looking for new ideas for your next birthday party or corporate event? The Great Escape in Corbin is now offering mobile escape rooms that can be rented out and set up wherever you please.
The Great Escape opened in Corbin in October of 2018 after Justin and Emily Howard moved back to the area. Justin said he and a friend originally opened the business together.
“I was looking for something to do and we went around to a few escape rooms and just kind of said ‘Corbin needs something to do for fun’ and we just started shopping around and looking for places to put our own escape room,” Justin said.
After having to shut down for a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emily took over the business side of things, while Justin continues to help with maintenance and set up of the different escape rooms.
The Great Escape allows a group of two to eight people to be completely immersed into a scenario where they are encouraged to work together to solve puzzles in order to “escape.” There are three scenarios currently being offered: "Cabin in the Woods," "The Dragon’s Den" and "Convicted".
Now, though, the Great Escape in Corbin is offering a unique opportunity — mobile escape rooms, with new scenarios and an opportunity to bring the fun right to you.
Emily said originally the pair had been considering expanding their business but saw another opportunity come their way after looking into setting up a booth at events like NIBROC and the World Chicken Festival.
“I thought if we just take something small, because a lot of people don’t know what we do, I could bring a little puzzle to show them what they’d be doing and that’s kind of where the idea started,” Emily said. “We started looking for stuff and found plans for mobile rooms and thought that would be really interesting to take to festivals and stuff because it would still be advertisement for here and then we thought, ‘why stop there? Let’s do birthday parties and church events, family reunions.’ These could really go everywhere and not just in Corbin but anywhere.”
The Great Escape in Corbin officially launched their first mobile escape room, "The Treasure of Blackbeard," last weekend, allowing visitors to try out the new escape scenario in the parking lot of their business to get some feedback.
“It’s really exciting because there’s nothing like it in a 60-mile radius, there are no mobile rooms,” Emily said.
The Treasure of Blackbeard is a 30-minute pirate-themed escape room scenario that can accommodate two to six people at a time, and Justin said would be great for birthday parties, church groups and other smaller events.
The other mobile escape room that will be offered is "Tohua Island," which is a Polynesian-themed mobile escape room for all ages, and can handle larger group sizes from 20 to 50 plus people. Tohua Island is not yet ready for rent but the pair said it would be ready very soon, and will be great for corporate events, family reunions and other larger events.
The employees of the Great Escape will handle all the takedown and setup for the mobile rooms, and will be on-hand to help during the event. The mobile escape rooms can be booked for any time and anywhere within a 60-mile radius.
Look for the Great Escape booth at this year’s NIBROC, the World Chicken Festival and Octoberfest for an opportunity to try out the new mobile escape room for yourself.
The Great Escape is located at 1220 Master Street in Corbin. For booking information, visit www.escapecorbin.com or call 606-765-9452.
