"Fourth of July" is a poem excerpt from Vic Edwards' book, "A Corpsman's Story." The poem was originally published in the Times-Tribune in 2012.
Pinwheels, starbursts, multicolored sprays,
spiraling screams, amazing displays-
Radiant explosions fill the skies, and
reflect in the clouds and glasses and eyes.
Side by side stood the man and the boy,
one full of sadness, the other full of joy.
The lad express great wonder in his eye;
the man looked as if he were about to cry.
Noting a tear roll down the old man’s cheek,
the shy lad stole another peek.
Then gathering courage asked the old man why
on such a happy day that he should cry.
“Sir,” he said, “This is the Fourth of July!”
“Lad,” Began the man in a hesitant way,
“Some forty years ago, today,
I fought in a war in a foreign land.
Things were different there. Do you understand?”
“The bombs and rockets and fireworks were real,
and the sadness and grief is with me still.
And each time I see a firework display,
I remember the men killed in battle that day.
“You see, lad, when I see a bomb bursting, like there,
I think of those young men so fair,
who through our nation’s history have fought
to keep the freedom our forefathers wrought.
“Like the brilliant bursts of colorful light
they had great hopes of a future bright.
And though booming and brilliant and beautiful to see,
They were stilled and silent, nevermore to be.
“Though today is celebrated as Independence Day,
To remember the birth of our nation, I’d say,
those fireworks brilliantly lighting the sky
are saluting our heroes this Fourth of July.
“And, lad, Heroes are those who will fight and die
to keep the freedom we cherish this Fourth of July.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.