BARBOURVILLE — One Barbourville native is helping to breathe new life into the city’s oldest building with the opening of her multifaceted business—The 101 on North Main.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Paige Cobb said of her new business, which is an event space, a restaurant and a boutique.
Cobb celebrated the grand opening of her new business over the weekend with a ribbon cutting on Friday surrounded by family and city officials. Then, on Saturday, The 101 on North Main officially opened to the public.
The building can be used as an event space with three separate, private areas that can be rented out for events. Those interested in renting a space can book a consultation with Cobb to take a look at the venue and discuss any add-ons you might like such as décor and catering.
Cobb will be hosting some events of her own at the venue for the public to enjoy, such as wreath making classes, escape rooms, a selfie museum, a Halloween party and a “wreck-it” room.
What began as an event space has also turned into a restaurant and small boutique, as Cobb will be offering lunch throughout the week with things like pecan chicken salad croissants and Hawaiian club sandwiches, and brunch on Saturdays with Nutella waffles and loaded scrambled eggs.
“When I first bought the building that was the intention was that it was just going to be an event space but it’s kind of crazy to only use the kitchen for catering when I would still be here during the week, so that’s where the restaurant came in,” Cobb said. “But that’s what I enjoy is the decorating and planning.”
Customers can also come in to shop for clothes, gifts and other items. Cobb said her boutique offers a wide variety of clothing from higher end styles to affordable styles, as well as being size inclusive, offering sizes from extra small to 3X. There are also some personalized Barbourville gifts, as well as home and dorm room décor. A portion of the proceeds from the boutique items will be donated to local youth organizations.
Cobb said that opening a business in her hometown has been a really neat experience.
“I’m really thankful for where I live always, like I really do love Barbourville and that’s one of the reasons why I moved back home,” she said. “But when you’re opening [a business] and you have so many kind words and people stop as you’re working outside to talk to you, it’s very, very sweet. It’s exciting to be involved in the community.”
The 101 on North Main will be opened on Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch. The venue will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the week to browse the boutique items.
Follow The 101 on North Main on social media @the101onnorthmain. For more information or to book a consultation, visit https://101onnm.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.