WHITLEY COUNTY — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear reported that the state had seen the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nine weeks. All of the Tri-County, including Whitley County, also returned to the red zone this week, something that Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Mary Rein said is likely attributed to the recent Thanksgiving holiday.
“The Thanksgiving holiday and people gathering more are probably related to the recent uptick in cases,” Rein said. “It is also likely associated with the cold weather driving more people to indoor activities. People are also wearing masks less often.”
According to the Kentucky Department of Health, Whitley County had a 60.7 incidence rate on Tuesday, a significant increase from recent numbers. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days. The state average as of Tuesday was 48.24. The red zone is reached when counties have an incidence rate over 25.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county with 159 active cases. Rein also noted that so far in December, 30 percent of cases in Whitley County are in those under 18 years of age.
With Christmas and the new year upon us, Rein said there are several ways that people can safely celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.
“Get vaccinated or get a booster if it’s time,” she said. “Wear a mask indoors or in crowded places. Pay attention to local case levels, especially if you are traveling, and adjust your plans if case levels are high. Try to avoid crowded places with limited ventilation. Choose outdoor spaces when possible. Stay home if you are feeling sick.”
Rein said that vaccinations remains the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 this holiday season but only 41.2 percent of Whitley Countians are fully vaccinated, at this point.
“That is steadily creeping upwards, but not fast enough to make a difference in reducing our cases,” Rein said.
Rein noted that so far, five percent of Whitley Countians 5-11 years old have gotten their first dose, while 23 percent of 12-15 year-olds and 32 percent of 16-17 year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine. She also said that the 18-24 year range have increased one percent this week, sitting at 36 percent with at least one dose.
The Whitley County Health Department is continuing to make vaccinations available to community members.
This past weekend, the health department attended the Williamsburg Creek Church’s Holiday Prep Day event where they gave out 74 COVID-19 vaccines, including six to kids between 5-11 years old.
“We were pleased with the turnout and the participation,” Rein said.
On Thursday (today), the health department will be hosting a walk-in clinic at their Williamsburg office between 4 and 6 p.m.
“It’s open to anyone at least 5 years, and we’ll have Pfizer (both kid and adult) and Moderna available for whoever needs a shot,” Rein said. “A parent or guardian needs to be present for anyone under 18.”
Rein said the Whitley County Health Department is now a COVID-19 vaccine distribution hub for local healthcare providers in Whitley County.
“For providers like doctors' offices that do not have ultra-cold storage or only need a few doses on hand, we can repackage the vaccine and supplies and bring it on over for them,” Rein said. “We hope this makes it practical for providers to offer it to their patients that might be there for some other reason. It just adds another way to make getting vaccinated more convenient for people.”
