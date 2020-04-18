WHITLEY COUNTY — The county health official is confident the coronavirus has yet to peak in both the county and state, and while testing appears, adequate personal protective equipment is low, as it is across the country.
Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein said she felt confident that both Whitley County and the state as a whole had not yet peaked, however it is challenging to predict when that will happen.
When talking about the peak, Rein references two models, Covidactnow.org and covid19.healthdata.org but said what is most important to know about the peak is that it's not the end.
“It's the beginning of the end,” said Rein. “The curve has to go down.”
According to Rein, there appears to be adequate testing available locally as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Testing still requires a healthcare provider's order,” said Rein. “Anyone who has symptoms and feels they need to be tested should call their healthcare provider. The healthcare provider will screen the person and, if testing is needed, either arrange to take the sample or send them somewhere to get the sample.”
How long the test takes to come back varies depending on the lab. The turnaround times are improving for those sent to an in-state lab. These results usually return within one to two days. Out of state labs are taking 7-10 days. While people wait for a test result, they must quarantine, said Rein.
Just as Gov. Andy Beshear often speaks about, Rein too admitted that as a community (and a state and country) Whitley County does not have enough PPE.
“We have received two shipments of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile,” she said. “We immediately pushed the first shipment out to local providers who had asked us for PPE, including the hospital, EMS, local clinicians, and first responders.”
Rein said the second shipment was much smaller. It was combined with a donation they received from the Doc Shoppe and was pushed out to the hospital and EMS.
“Neither of those shipments included everything we needed or the amounts we needed,” Rein said. "Since the federal disaster declaration, there is a new level of reporting required by anyone using PPE and a new request process. The state is tracking and handling those requests and any distributions.”
The health department also received a shipment of disinfectant and hand sanitizer produced by Cutwater Distillery last week. That was sent to the hospital and three long term care facilities.
