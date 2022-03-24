Testimony continues in 8th day of Brock murder trial

WILLIAMSBURG—Testimony in the murder trial of a Corbin man facing three counts of murder and one count of first-degree fetal homicide continued on Wednesday. Jury selection for the trial began on March 1 and testimony in the case has been heard since March 14.
Paul Brock, 41, is also facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers’ husband, Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in February 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers’ body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.
On Wednesday, the defense called Jesse Wynn, former boyfriend of Myers and friend of Byers, to the stand. Wynn said he was at Jackson’s home “almost every day” and had met Brock through Byers.
He also said that while he knew that Brock and Byers would often go to Richmond together, he did not know what they were going to Richmond for.
Defense attorney Joshua Miller asked Wynn if he knew of Byers to have a weapon, to which Wynn said “no” and that he had never seen him with a weapon with his own eyes.
The day of the murders, Wynn said he woke up with a hangover and that Myers called Wynn and asked if he would take her to the store to get cereal and milk to which Wynn said he hung up the phone because of his hangover.
Despite his testimony to police that Myers had called him “12 times” the day of the murders, Wynn said he only remembers her leaving three voicemails for him after his initial phone conversation with Myers and said he doesn’t remember Myers saying anything “unusual” in her messages.
Miller asked if Wynn originally told investigators that Myers left a voicemail the day of the murders saying that day could be the last time they saw each other but Wynn said he only recalls Myers making that statement a month prior to her murder.
During cross-examination, the prosecution asked how often Wynn would give Myers and Byers a ride somewhere to which he recalled “about every day.” Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling asked Wynn about arguments between Myers and Byers and though Wynn said they would fight often, “he wouldn’t hurt her.”
The second witness the defense called to the stand was Ali Chaudry, a former acquaintance of Byers and recovering drug addict. During his testimony, Chaudry said that he would give Byers rides to Richmond and accepted payment in the form of drugs. Chaudry said he would also purchase drugs from Byers.
When the defense asked if Chaudry ever knew of Byers to carry a weapon, he said yes and that he had purchased a 9 mm pistol from Byers. During cross-examination, Bowling asked Chaudry to clarify if the gun he had purchased from Byers was a revolver to which Chaudry said no.
Defense investigator on the case, Mike Sopranik, also took the stand on Wednesday. Sopranik explained to the jury that he took measurements of inside Jackson’s home, as well as measurements of Brock’s truck for the case.
Sopranik also interviewed the law enforcement that responded to the call at the residence after the murders. During those investigations, Sopranik said that no investigators indicated that they had stepped in blood inside or outside of the home and tracked it inside the house.
Sopranik said he also interviewed Wynn, who testified earlier on Wednesday. During that interview, Sopranik said that Wynn told Sopranik that Myers had left a voicemail on the day of the murders saying that day would be the last day the two could hang out, though earlier in Wednesday’s testimonies, Wynn said Myers had told him that a month prior to her murder and not in a voicemail left on the day of her murders.
During cross-examination, Bowling asked Sopranik if he had also interviewed the paramedics who responded to the scene of the murders to ask if they had possibly tracked the blood into the residence and Sopranik said he had not interviewed them and could not be certain that they did not track blood inside the residence.
Bowling also asked Sopranik if he found any evidence of an item in the driveway that Myers may have thrown at Byers, as Brock had testified on Monday that Myers had thrown an object at Byers in the driveway before the murders happened. Sopranik said no such item was found, as well as no blunt roach inside Brock’s truck, which was also a part of Brock’s testimony on Monday.
Following three witness testimonies on Wednesday, the jury observed Brock’s truck in person.
The trial is set to continue Thursday at 9 a.m.
