Tennessee man arrested after vehicle pursuit from Corbin to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — A man from Swafford, Tennessee was arrested by the Williamsburg Police Department on several charges after a police pursuit Thursday.
Around 3:04 a.m., WPD responded to a notification about a vehicle chase initially started by the Corbin Police Department on I-75. The 2007 Chevrolet mini-van was reportedly traveling from Exit 25 toward Williamsburg. The suspect was possibly armed and running the vehicle without proper headlights.
When WPD met the suspect at Exit 11, the driver failed to stop. The pursuit eventually stopped on Mountain View Road after the driver crashed into a fence and electric line in front of a personal home. The suspect fled on foot, but was later arrested with the help of WPD K-9 Thor.
George Skinner, 38, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, four counts of improper signaling, fleeing/evading in the first-degree of motor-vehicle operation, criminal littering, littering public waters, failure to turn on headlights/one headlight, rear license plate not lit up, obstructed vision/windshield, disregarding stop sign, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for endangering the life of an officer, two counts of speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing/evading on foot, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to produce proof of insurance, failure to maintain insurance, for an improper license plate, failure to wear a seatbelt, no or expired license plate and registration receipt, and two counts for disregarding a stop sign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.