CORBIN – A 16-year-old boy died in an early Monday morning house fire. The fire was reported at 3:11 a.m. on Cedar Bluff Lane in Corbin.
The Kentucky State Police, Harlan Post reports that the initial investigation indicates a doublewide trailer caught fire early Monday morning. First responders responded and located the 16-year-old boy dead inside of the home. The Knox County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene.
The boy lived at the home with his aunt and her boyfriend. Both adults were taken to Baptist Health Corbin for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and KSP doesn’t suspect foul play at this time.
The ongoing death investigation is being conducted by Det. Rodney Sturgill.
Also assisting at the scene were Knox County Sheriff’s Department, West Knox and Bailey Switch Fire Departments and Knox County Coroner Office.
Information provided by the Kentucky State Police.
