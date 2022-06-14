WILLIAMSBURG — Several kids sat around eating McDonald's while others who finished worked on handmade bracelets at Briar Creek Park in Williamsburg on Thursday. They were there for the Green Dot Art Camp held Tuesday through Thursday last week.
Chastity Mafnas with Cumberland River Victim Services and Green Dot said, “It’s a violence prevention program to teach children how to have healthy relationships and how to intervene in situations like bullying.”
Mafnas stressed the importance of teaching kids to promote kindness and have healthy relationships. She, along with Kathy Lay from the health department and Ashley Lawson, is working to teach the children how to have healthy relationships with each other and other people.
“There’s been an increase in bullying for a while now,” said Lay. “It’s become an epidemic. So we want to teach kids at a very young age that it is important to be kind and to respect other people and kids because we’re all different and unique.”
The kids painted rocks and talked about kindness along with the bracelets they were putting together on Thursday. Mafnas and Lay were happy they were forming friendships and hoped the friendships would last because a lot of the kids were local to the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.