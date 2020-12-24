On Thursday, teachers and staff at Corbin Elementary School hosted a reverse Christmas parade for students. Accompanied by Santa and the Grinch, teachers waved and passed out gift bags with a book, hot chocolate, a Christmas ornament, and other treats to students as they drove by. Principal Chris Webb said the parade saw a constant stream of cars from the time the parade started at 1 p.m. until it ended at 3 p.m. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

