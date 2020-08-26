WHITLEY COUNTY — It’s the not knowing that is most frustrating for students, parents and teachers alike at this point. No sooner than a school district announces a start date and teachers begin planning, a new recommendation for a later start date is handed down.
Still, teachers are preparing for whatever the 2020-2021 school year may look like and however it may start.
With Governor Andy Beshear’s strong recommendation to not begin in-person classes until September 28, the Whitley County School District released a notice explaining they are busy finishing the tasks necessary to begin classes online on August 26. Students who do not have access to internet will be given NTI materials that do not require internet connectivity.
David Sweet, teacher at Whitley County High School and director of the schools drama program, has received training specifically geared toward what to do as the district makes transitions to NTI (Non-traditional Instructional) Days. “We are working to make sure that instruction is seamless between our in-seat instruction and our NTI instruction,” said Sweet ahead of the new school year.
But not knowing what exactly school will look like, Sweet who teaches the arts, is anxious.
“The arts are hard to teach online,” he said. “It can be done, but performance art is meant for an audience, and if you can't have an audience, it's just not the same experience. We can perform mostly for ourselves, or put it out online, but performing online is a whole other issue with rights to our shows, how do you make money from a show to recoup costs, etc.”
Another thing that keeps Sweet anxious is the NTI plan. He wonders how many days will be be in-seat before going to the NTI plan and how many days will be spent on NTI.
“Much of my instruction is performance-based, so it makes it more difficult and is just more cumbersome to track assignments and give feedback, although it can and will happen,” said Sweet. “Some students will be fluctuating between in-seat and online learning all year with options to change at the end of each grading period, so it will take adaptive measures to make sure everything transitions smoothly.”
Corbin Independent Schools Promise Community Coordinator Heather Martinez for Knox Promise Neighborhood is excited to get back to school and see her students.
“I know that we have a student population out there that needs school more than others, coming from difficult home lives to challenging situations and those kids, when they get to school, they need an extra loving and caring adult even more and I can’t wait to be there for those students,” said Martinez.
She said the Corbin School District has focused for many years on mental health and recently they participated in mental health and suicide training.
Martinez said she has heard counselors say that the first part of this school year needs to be focused on students who have faced trauma (and that trauma can simply be the abrupt end of the last school year) and building on relationships as much on education.
The focus for Martinez, at least for the first part of the school year, will be to make sure to build on relations and create relationships so that she can work with the students who need her the most.
Most of Sweet’s students are looking forward to coming back to school, he said. His performance students, especially, are wanting to perform. It’s the unknown of it al that’s understandably frustrating for everyone involved.
“We had some shows that were cancelled at the last minute last year and performances they were looking forward to doing that, hopefully, we can pick up on this year,” added Sweet. “Again, it's the uncertainty of it all. I look forward to our competition pieces, one acts, that we do in the fall and spring. So much of that is just up in the air, and it is frustrating. We have to make two or three different contingency plans, but that is somewhat normal for theatre; we are used to adjusting to changing conditions much of the time. I think most people have some sort of anxiety about this, but most of it is just dealing with unknowns.”
As for the masks that can sometimes be considered political the reaction has been mostly positive reaction so far.
“I, personally, have heard no one complaining,” Sweet said. “Again, it is inconvenient at times, but not unbearable. It will be difficult to perform with masks on, but again, we will adjust as we need to and move forward. The guidelines are guidelines for a reason. Hopefully, as we work to comply as much as possible, the situation will work for a more positive outcome.”
As for Sweet’s drama program, he is trying to keep a fairly normal schedule.
“I have consulted with several people and administrators about what to do for performances, and we plan to move forward as best we can,” he said. “For practice, rehearsals and shows, we will follow the same guidelines as sports teams. We hope to be able to offer shows to audiences following those guidelines. One plan is to have a fall show in our amphitheater in October, but the main issue there is just not knowing what the weather will be then. Again, it is adaptation. Hopefully, we will learn to project more with masks, when we need to use them, and adapt our space to the needs of the times for both the actors and the audience. We are also looking at some possible online options, if we have to go that route, but it is a new frontier for me there, so we will see how it goes.”
Trying to be optimistic that teachers will be able to adapt and move forward, Sweet thinks that the world of education has probably been changed to its next stage of evolution.
“As with everything in life, there is some good and some not so good with change,” said Sweet. “The big-picture take away for us as educators and as a society is to try to maintain a balance with everything. I don't believe we can just scrap everything and start fresh. We learn to take the best of everything, trim off the stuff that just cannot work in our current circumstances, and make something that, hopefully, is better and improved for both teachers and students.”
The main goal should be to not take a step backward: maintain or gain as much ground as possible in a time that is, truthfully, more inconvenient than tragic, according to Sweet.
“Humans are resilient. We have faced much bigger dilemmas throughout history,” he said. “The show must go on and will go on—it's that simple.”
Martinez said she’s heard some parents mention their concern over young children trading masks but with so many different educational options being offered in the Corbin District she feels like there is something for everyone out there and hopes that will cut back on the concern as well as the negativity.
Berea College with Knox Promise Neighborhood is sending personal protective equipment including disinfectant wipes and masks for staff to use.
Most importantly, Martinez reminds parents and students that teachers and staff are excited to see students again. Martinez said if there are students or parents in the Corbin District that need something and aren’t sure who to contact they are welcome to email her and she will get them to the appropriate place. martinezh@berea.edu
Partners for Education at Berea College was awarded Federal Promise Neighborhood funds by the U.S. Department of Education for the Knox Promise Neighborhood (2017-2021). The total project cost is $45 million of which $30 million (67 percent) comes from federal Promise Neighborhood funds and $15 million (33 percent) from non-federal funds. The cradle to career initiative serves more than 10,000 students in the Barbourville Independent, Corbin Independent and Knox County school districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.