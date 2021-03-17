CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education recognized this month’s Difference Maker during its monthly meeting on Thursday.
Bo Roaden, a special education teacher at the Corbin Educational Center, was selected as the Difference Maker for the month of March. The Difference Maker award is presented to an educator who is making a difference in Corbin Independent Schools and who shares positive work with their schools and community.
“Anybody who knows Bo knows he’s just a big teddy bear—he just doesn’t like the world to know that,” said board chair Kim Croley. “He has really gone above and beyond this year, making sure that students at that school have the things that they need at home, food, just really reaching out and making sure everybody is doing well, in a time where some of those students already have some issues for all kinds of different reasons, a little bit different than maybe some of our other students. Bo has really gone above and beyond. In fact, when we were doing small groups for just a short time period each day, he would drive a bus. He would pick kids up, take kids back, spent all day basically making sure kids could come in the time they were allowed.”
Roaden, who has 24 years of experience in teaching, has been making a difference in his classroom by meeting the physical needs that his students face, as he has been traveling to Williamsburg each weekend since the pandemic began to pick up food boxes and deliver them to students in need.
His co-workers noted that he is always trying to help his students, no matter if it’s during the school day, the weekend or in the middle of an ice storm.
“Bo is an advocate for his students,” Corbin Educational Center Principal Lori Barton said in a post made on the Corbin Independent Schools Facebook page. “He’s willing to do the hard stuff.”
“I just wanted to thank everybody for the recognition,” Roaden said during the board of education meeting. “Of course, you know, I’ve done this for a long time and I don’t do anything to be recognized for that, that’s just kind of the things that we do as teachers. Like you said, I’m the bus driver at the Educational Center also and I go out, see these kids where they live, pick them up every day. I’m the first person at our school that sees them every day. I just felt like if you can break down barriers for kids and build relationships, especially at our school, I think that your day is more positive, kids can learn and we’re a safe haven for those kids.”
