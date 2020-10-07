Taylor donates school supplies to Williamsburg Independent  

WILLIAMSBURG — 2019 Rogers Scholar Collin Taylor is providing school supplies for students at Williamsburg Independent.
“I have been in the same school building since I was in kindergarten and giving back to the kids in my school just seemed natural,” he said. “Others giving their time and money to me is why I am where I am today, and I figured that it was just my turn to give back to the future leaders of Kentucky.”
Taylor collected around $300 in community donations for his “Supply the School” project and used the funds to purchase supplies for the 2020-21 school year.
“This is really going to help the kids by giving them the tools needed for a proper education,” said an unidentified supporter.
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
The Center for Rural Development press release.
