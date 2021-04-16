CORBIN -- Get ready for spring with the "Swing into Spring" small business vendors event.
Two local business owners will be hosting the small business event that will take place at the Corbin Civic Center on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Paige Sams, owner of Monogramitt Boutique, and Brittany Chance, owner of Rae's Clips & More, were looking for ways to help other small shops grow their business and came up with the idea for the small business vendors event that they are calling "Swing into Spring."
"I wanted to host this event because my business is still really small and I know a lot of people have been wanting to do something but not a lot have actually been doing events like this and I love to help people grow their small business," she said.
The event will have 40 to 50 small businesses selling items like sublimation shirts, tumblers, vinyl shirts, boutique clothing, homemade sweets, homemade jewelry, teething products, Tupperware, Scentsy, handmade candles, and homemade baby clothing such as bows, bummies and lounge sets.
There will also be a giveaway for a $100 shop credit, a $50 Starbucks gift card and raffle baskets made up of items from each vendor at the event. Those in attendance may purchase raffle tickets for $1 a piece to be entered into the giveaway. The winner of the giveaway will be announced at 3 p.m. on the day of the event.
Sams said there will also be a concession stand at the event with items like homemade chili, roast with potatoes, nachos and cheese, hot dogs/chili buns, pop, water, candy bars, popcorn and chili cheese fries.
There is no fee to get into the event. All social distancing guidelines will be followed and people will be encouraged to wear masks.
There are currently three spots left for vendors to set up at the event. In order to set up a booth at "Swing into Spring," contact Chance or Sams via Facebook. There is a $25 fee to set up a booth at the event.
Sams hopes that this event will encourage community members to shop local.
"I started my small business because I was a young mom wanting to provide for my baby and to do something I absolutely love," she said. "I'd rather buy from small businesses because I'm helping someone feed their family and be able to afford necessities for their children instead of paying Amazon when they already have millions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.