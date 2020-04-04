SURVIVOR RECAP: Williamsburg's Nick Wilson loses number one alliance member

Editor's Note: Each week Times-Tribune Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of "Survivor: Winners at War" before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at ecox@thetimestribune.com.
"This is Where the Battle Begins" was the title of this week's "Survivor: Winners at War" episode and for Williamsburg's Nick Wilson that title couldn't be a more perfect fit.
Nick has been in a sturdy alliance since day one and after deciding to vote out an alliance member, Yul, last week, Nick is in a battle to survive as in this week's episode he found himself losing another alliance member, Wendell.
This week's episode featured the merge, so now players compete in individual reward and immunity challenges.
The competitors who had been voted off and went to the Edge of Extinction also had their opportunity to compete to get back in the game in the episode. Tyson won that competition.
In the immunity challenge a woman and a man were able to win immunity based on who could hang on to a pole the longest. Denise won for the females and Nick and Jeremy battled it out for the men's immunity. Unfortunately, Jeremy won.
Jeremy decided that he wanted to target Nick to vote out because he wanted to be Wendell's number one instead of Nick. So, Jeremy started working to try to get people to vote for Nick, and it seemed that was going to happen.
Until Sophie realized that Jeremy wanted Wendell as an ally so the vote seemed to shift.
And shift it had. Wendell was voted out 9-3 with the other three votes went to Adam from Nick, Michele and Wendell.
Wendell bequeathed his fire tokens to Nick and Michele.
ERIN AND CHRIS'S TAKEAWAYS
CHRIS: How quickly this game changes. Remember back when everything was normal, you could sit down and eat in a restaurant, and and Nick was in a very sturdy alliance with Wendell and Yul? Ah, those halcyon days. Yul and Wendell are both now gone, leaving Nick post-merge with only Michele (a Johnny-come-lately ally) and his name being tossed around. It could have easily been him this week instead of Wendell. Jeremy may not be so hot to get Nick out with Wendell no longer a factor, but Nick's apparent habit of sidling up on conversations is not earning him the kind of reputation he wants in this brave new single-tribe world. I fear his days are numbered. Then again, a few weeks ago, I thought he was safe as houses, and that I'd be watching the NCAA Tournament soon, so that shows what I know.
ERIN: This week's episode definitely showed how quickly things change in "Survivor". Like you said, after last week it seemed like Nick was in a good spot and I thought he was getting into a good position to show the jury in the end the big game moves he made. Now, I'm thinking he is at-risk of being voted out.
I thought the scenes showing Nick inviting himself into conversations was hilarious, especially when it then cut to a conversation between Ben and Jeremy who had had that whole discussion and then here comes Nick. He was definitely lucky that Sophie realized that a Nick vote-out was letting Jeremy run the show for what benefitted just Jeremy. But remember when Sophie was in NIck's alliance before the tribe swap? I hope Nick tries to play that up before he gets voted out.
CHRIS: I'm excited that virtually the entire cast (sans Sandra, who opted to go bye-bye -- and if anyone else leaves Extinction Island, I'm guessing it will be the same deal) will be serving on the jury this season. In a year of all-winners, the best of the best, it feels only right that all of them should have a say in how the game turns out. Especially since they've been suffering for that privilege. What do you think?
ERIN: I think that is the coolest thing this season thus far. I think these people clearly love the game and will honor good game play. I am so excited to see how it plays out.
Check out next week's episode at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.