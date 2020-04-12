Williamsburg's Nick Wilson got a little birthday love in Wednesday's episode of "Survivor: Winners at War", but he was showing no love in return for the gesture.
In a reward challenge where Nick and Jeremy failed to complete a puzzle before the opposing team, he lost the chance to get the Chinese take-out reward, but with it being his birthday the day before, Sarah decided to be nice and give him the reward she had won.
Nick was mad though that his number one alliance member had been voted out and he had been blindsided in the vote as well, and he wanted revenge.
At the immunity challenge, Kim won the test of standing the longest on a pyramid structure in the middle of the ocean.
Nick's name was again one of the first names thrown out to be the vote at that night's Tribal Council.
Nick had enough.
Nick decided to take control of his game. He told Tyson that Tyson's name was being put out there as a possible vote and that Sophie put his name out there. The vote shifted to Sophie, then to Sarah, then Adam and the camp turned into a continuous conversation between the players going back and forth over their target.
At Tribal Council, Nick said he was ready to fight for his spot in the game and again the conversation started at Tribal Council.
Adam wanted to know if his name was the vote and in the silence, he got his answer. He thought there was a chance the fleur-de-lis on Host Jeff Probst's podium was a hidden immunity idol and tried to take it off and play it. Probst informed all that in fact it was not an idol.
Adam ended up getting eight votes over Nick's two and Sarah's one. He headed to the Edge of Extinction and bequeathed his fire token to Denise.
ERIN AND CHRIS'S TAKEAWAYS
ERIN: Nick is in it to win it. When I talked to Nick back before this season premiered, he said that he was playing this game for himself. I knew he was us for a little more devious playing than we saw in round one. Nick stirred the pot in this episode and cooked himself up a safe spot. There was no doubt Nick was going home until he decided he wanted to survive. I’m not sure that he was safe even heading into Tribal Council, but he did some talking during Tribal Council and managed to get by again. That’s some of the best game play we have seen this season, in my opinion.
CHRIS: It was a bold move by Nick, calling out people for not playing as hard as they could. That could either work beautifully or backfire horribly ... and it worked enough to make sure all the attention was on Adam (whom I kind of feel bad for ... he's like a little puppy). Adam helped Nick a lot by talking a lot more and digging his own grave. But I think they're about to get tired of throwing Nick's name out there and will start talking about more glaring targets. We'll see. Two I'd watch out for right now are Kim and Sophie -- they're both playing very strong, sly social games, and should be viewed as much more dangerous right now than they seemingly have been.
ERIN: So am I missing something? Why are the jury members still living on the Edge of Extinction? They won’t have a chance to get in the game, right? But they are still fighting to survive on the Edge and trying for fire tokens so they can get rewards themselves. That right there tells you that this is more than a game for these legends.
CHRIS: I think we have one more "get back in" challenge right before the finals, don't we? I'd be surprised if they didn't compete. Honestly, I think the show is using any excuse they can to keep around the big name stars, especially with so many old-schoolers on Extinction Island. I'm not complaining; I want to see more of them too.
ERIN: Okay, that would make more sense that there is another challenge to get back in, but I think it is very interesting that they are getting to sit in on Tribal Councils even though they may get back in. That could definitely help the one who gets back in the game - to know what has been going on and to see who has been blindsided.
