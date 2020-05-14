Although Williamsburg's Nick Wilson had a chance to win his way back into the game during the finale of "Survivor: Winners at War", he could not overcome the advantages other players in the challenge had earned and ended his second "Survivor" journey as a jury member.
Wilson had been voted out last week on Day 34 of the 39 day experience and day 35 brought those who had been voted out and sent to the Edge of Extinction one final challenge to compete in to have their chance at the epic $2 million prize and title of Sole Survivor.
Instead Natalie Anderson, who was the first voted out and sent to the Edge of Extinction on day 2 of the game, won her way back into the game with the help of three advantages she was able to buy with fire tokens she had earned while on the Edge of Extinction.
Anderson used two immunity idols and won the final immunity challenge to reach the final three. She then was able to choose who she wanted to face at the end and which two would battle for the third spot in a fire making challenge.
Anderson chose to bring Michele Fitzgerald and had Tony Vlachos and Sarah Lacina face each other in the fire making challenge where Vlachos walked away the winner.
The jury for the first time ever consisted of all of the voted out cast members, except one (Sandra Diaz-Twine who had left the Edge of Extinction). The jury votes between the final three after being able to ask questions and make statements to them.
Vlachos won the game and title of Sole Survivor. He had dominated the game for several weeks and had a hand in getting Wilson voted out after he discovered Wilson was targeting him. Vlachos never received a vote throughout the 39 days.
The votes are cast at the final Tribal Council, but aren't read until finale night where they are read live.
During Wednesday's three-hour finale, it was an unusual experience in the 40 seasons of "Survivor" as the COVID-19 pandemic had stopped the ability for the cast to gather for its reunion and the live reading of the votes. Instead, the votes were read live from Host Jeff Probst's garage in an at-home setup of the podium he usually stands at. He read the votes with the final three on screen virtually with their family and significant others.
Vlachos won with a vote of 12-4-0 with Anderson receiving the four other votes. Wilson had voted for Vlachos to win as well.
There was also no reunion show which usually is part of the last hour of the finale, but the episode went right up to the final minutes full of action, emotions and reflections as season 40 came to an end with the all-winners cast.
Check out Saturday's edition for an interview with Nick Wilson about his time in season 40.
