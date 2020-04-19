This week's episode, "The Full Circle," began with unexpected family visits. Usually "Survivor" features a challenge where the contestants in their last days get to have a family member come to the filming of the show and there is a challenge that they get to try to win more time with their family member.
However, Wednesday's episode featured no challenge for the visit and extra time and it featured whole families getting to come to the island. Williamsburg's Nick Wilson had his fiancé, Grisel.
And not only did those still in the game get to have the visit, but all of those on the Edge of Extinction got the visit as well.
Tears, on tears, on tears. For those participating and those watching, tears were shared as the love was showcased.
Tony won the immunity challenge and maybe for the first time in all 25 days of being on the island, Nick's name wasn't thrown out as a possible target.
As the contestants were about to go vote, Sarah and Jeremy both stop Host Jeff Probst as they want to use an advantage they have. It had appeared that Jeremy was going to be the target, so Sarah waited for Jeremy to say what he wanted to announce first. After a couple tries, Jeremy finally said that he was going to use his advantage that allowed him to leave Tribal Council, not be voted and not vote either.
The contestants began to start talking amongst themselves and Jeremy walked out of Tribal Council, confirming that Jeremy would have been voted out.
Sophie made a bold statement and grabbed five people and said, "why don't us five go make a decision?"
Nick was one of those five. Somehow Nick got into the majority as the four others, Nick's old alliance member Michele, Tyson, Denise and Kim, just sat there knowing one was going to go home.
Sarah used her advantage as well, stealing Denise's vote and getting to vote who she wanted instead.
Kim played her immunity idol for Denise so the two votes against Denise did not count. Two votes went to Sophie and five to Tyson, so Tyson was sent to the Edge of Extinction again.
ERIN AND CHRIS'S TAKEAWAYS
CHRIS: They should have put a disclaimer before this week's episode: Have Kleenex standing by. It was just one big ol' cry-fest for the first half of the show, and for the audience at home, that's an interactive experience. But I love what they did with it, letting the whole family of each contestant have an impromptu tropical vacation; that they let the Extinction Island folks feel some love from home too; and the big group hug at the end of the show. As much as the castaways needed it, though the show couldn't have known it when filming, I think the viewership across America did too. With as much stress and depressing stuff as is in the news these days, having something that legitimately feel-good and cathartic play out on one's favorite show with people we're invested in was a legit release for many viewers (or maybe that was just me).
ERIN: You absolutely described that perfectly. I was feeling all the love after the first 25 minutes of the show this week. I tried to hold in my weeping cries, but then my mind went to how I can't travel out of the state to see my family -- usually I make it home about every three or four months and we're heading on five now so I'm missing them. I thought about how if I ever got on the show I would make sure my dad came as my family member and I imagined how much fun that would be. My dad and I used to and still talk about how we'd love to be on the show together. That is probably my number one dream in life.
CHRIS: Nick appears to be off the chopping block ... for now. It's hard to tell if he's still as connected with Michele. They appeared to go their own ways this episode, though Michele likely ended up voting against the Kim-Denise-Tyson block after all. I'm interested to see where his tribal dynamics are now, but he somehow seems to have fit himself into the majority group, and that's interesting. Despite his name coming up so much, Nick has played a very effective social game so far, even if he walks in on too many conversations. He may well be in this for the endgame. (Here's hoping that isn't a jinx.)
ERIN: I had to look it up because they didn't show who voted for who like they normally do at the end of the episode, but you are right, Michele voted for Tyson also.
I said I thought Nick would win this season in my way-too-early predictions for "Survivor: Winners at War". I thought it might have been because I'm Whitley County biased, but the further we get into this season, the more I see that Nick really has built up a resume to win this season. He has been one of the most targeted players all season and yet here he sits, now in the majority and I'd argue he has the ability to play with either side if he wanted to.
Check out next week's episode at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
