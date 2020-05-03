Editor's Note: Each week Times-Tribune Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of "Survivor: Winners at War" before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at ecox@thetimestribune.com.
Williamsburg's Nick Wilson made it through another Tribal Council as he continued to position himself better in the game.
The episode began with the players reacting to the blindside of Sophie being voted out.
At Extinction Island, the extinctioners each had a chance to win two fire tokens as the first six to complete the task of retrieving 20 coconuts one by one across the island.
In a confessional by Nick he said he has got his eye on the prize and he is trying to get into position to win.
Tony told Ben that he trusts Nick 100 percent. Ben found a hidden immunity idol as he was walking with Tony. Ben tried to his it, but fumbled it and Tony called him out on it.
At the immunity challenge, Nick dropped out to get a reward of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies. He said he would give the immunity to Tony if Tony gave him a fire token to which Tony agreed. Denise also won immunity for the woman's side.
While trying to figure out who to vote for before Tribal Council, the vote seemed to be going to either Kim of Jeremy. Nick was going to vote for Jeremy along with some of the other players who are not known as the big players. It seemed at least.
When Tony asked about it, Nick got caught in the lie.
At Tribal Council everyone started to talk and try to figure out what was going on, and Kim ended up with five votes to Jeremy's three. Nick had voted against Kim.
ERIN AND CHRIS'S TAKEAWAYS
ERIN: It seems that Nick has been taken off the radar for the time being. He was thrown out as a name that Tony and Ben trusted. Then he got caught lying to Tony, but still voted with Tony. I'm not sure if his vote was just to try to ease Tony's concerns with him, but I think Tony knows better. I hope that Nick and the others get to strike first and get Tony out before Tony gets Nick.
CHRIS: Right now, with so many names being tossed around, "off the radar" is exactly where you want to be. Sadly for me, my pick to win, Kim, was not far enough off of it this time around. I wonder if she just got too paranoid at that last tribal and the rest of them said, "Forget it, she's gone" -- she came across as desperate, but after playing that long, I can hardly blame her. Nick, on the other hand, is cool as a cucumber, and that will benefit him. Tony is not as cool as ... anything, really. What other vegetables are cool? I don't know. Anyway, Tony is as on the radar as it gets and the first opportunity they have to get him out, they should. That won't be easy. But I feel like Nick is in a really good spot right now.
ERIN: Nick had a confessional that had him discussing the fact that he knew he wouldn't be able to win over Tony, Sarah and Jeremy at least so he wants to get them out. Who would Nick be able to beat at the end at this point? Michele and Kim, maybe? I really think Nick needs some big moves to get on his resume to get him in a position to win. He has the chance, but he needs to get some good strategic plans in place to make his case for why he should win.
CHRIS: The fact that Sarah was so highly esteemed surprised me a little. The thought seemed to be that the rest of them were equal in stature and anything could happen, but the others had bigger reputations. I can see that with Tony and Jeremy, but Sarah has never struck me that way. Frankly, I would have put Kim ahead of her. As far as who's beating who, I think Tony wins if he gets there, but otherwise I feel like it may come down to a bit of jury bitterness. Nick seems to have made more friends than he's alienated. That bodes well for him if it all shakes out among fairly equal competitors.
