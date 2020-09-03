Supervisor provides updates on current, upcoming road projects

CORBIN — Last Thursday members of the Corbin Rotary Club received a transportation update by Quentin Smith, Transportation Engineer Supervisor for Planning District 11.
Smith presented transportation projects that are ongoing or potentially upcoming in the Corbin area to Rotarians and guests at David's Steakhouse. Some projects discussed were Interstate 75, US25 and 25E.
Unfortunately due to funding, US25 that connects London and Corbin will not get a full project in the next 5-10 years so the Transportation Cabinet has looked at doing spot improvements. Smith said they’re trying to figure out the best possible projects to connect the two cities, getting traffic through safely.
Smith wants individuals to attend upcoming stakeholder meetings to be involved when they are trying to decide what types of projects to do.
Interstate 75 between London and Corbin is currently in progress. The project is scheduled to be complete by June of next year but Smith added, a lot of things can happen. All of Interstate 75 north from Corbin should be six lanes by next June, according to Smith.
Another area that Smith wants feedback on is a finished project — 25E in front of the Trademart Shopping Center. It’s completed and Smith feels like it is a long term investment and traffic is flowing well. Initially they considered adding a lane but found a more creative way with the removal and addition of some traffic lights and the addition of some U turns.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was in attendance and she agreed that the project near the shopping center was an improvement.
Next Smith talked about the continued plans to work on 25E from the county line down to KY 770 near Loves Truck Stop.
However, Smith urged citizens to get in touch with their civic organizations and legislators because there isn’t funding for the project at this time. The total funding needed is approximately 15 million for that stretch, according to Smith.
“As soon as they get the funding to us, this project is ready to start construction,” noted Smith. “We will be adding turning lanes, adjusting entrance points to some of the roads, adding frontage roads and adding backage roads.”
Smith talked about adding a longer turning lane in front of Walmart that would help traffic flow better as it sees continual congestion.
“This is the gateway to the eastern part of the state,” said Smith. “So this is an important project. This is a high traffic area.”
Then Smith talked about 25W going out to KY 727 improving that intersection, however, with the largest improvement on the other side of the interstate.
Again a backage road will be improved for use for the area near McDonald’s, the Tri-County Cineplex and on down to the Bypass. Another backage road would go on the other side near Bojangles and the hotels, helping to remove traffic from the main roads.
“We’re ready to start,” said Smith. “We’re waiting for funding. The construction cost is around 14 million. We need the community to talk to their representatives.”
Mayor Razmus added that the city of Corbin has applied for a build grant for that project which if they received it, it would be a huge help.
Smith said that according to the data, some of the projects that are ready to be done in Corbin are ranking as competitive as the ones in larger cities such as Louisville.
Lastly Smith said they were near ready to begin paving Master Street and he didn’t expect that project to take long to finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.