WILLIAMSBURG - During Williamsburg Independent School Board's meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Tim Melton reviewed the school district's previous year during his Capstone presentation to the board.
In his presentation, Melton mentioned that one of his goals was to communicate better with the Williamsburg community when it comes to the happenings of the school district. This became even more of a focus during the beginning of the pandemic and the ensuing months.
"Part of my goal is to bring the community in to see what we're doing here. That's very important," Melton said. "I've got to do a better job of getting them in here, and having them in community forums, and listening to what is said. But not only the community, but also the alumni board, because that's important for what's happening and going on here."
The uncertainties facing all school districts caused by the pandemic make it difficult looking into the future, admitted Melton. However, the superintendent also highlighted what the school district was still able to accomplish despite coronavirus related circumstances.
"We know that we had 62 seniors that thought that they were going to have a traditional year as they entered the year in August. Well, it didn't happen that way," Melton said. "PPE became a buzzword, social distancing became a buzzword, virtual became the only way that it seemed that we were able to meet. But one of the things that was done and this district was able to do, we still had an honors night, and still recognized those seniors for their accomplishments."
Williamsburg was also able to host its baccalaureate ceremony thanks to its collaboration with First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, and Main Street Baptist Church.
"We had also had graduation even though it was just the students walking across the stage, we told them that when things do become normal again, if they become normal, this is going to happen and we're going to have it our traditional way in the gym," Melton mentioned.
Melton also announced that a new tradition had begun at Williamsburg thanks to the pandemic. Like many school districts, Williamsburg hosted a senior parade for its graduating class. Melton said that the parade would become an annual tradition from here on out.
"The parade was a success," he said. "The students enjoyed it, the community enjoyed it. That is something that Tourism and the Mayor came up with, and we just latched on to it when they asked us if we wanted to be a part of it."
While the school district was able to provide these opportunities for its students, it also focused on helping students with challenges in other ways. Melton mentioned the school district's ability to create a WiFi hotspot at the school, and said that it was looking into the possibility of adding hotspots to the district's school buses as well.
Melton also highlighted the school's Summer Feeding Program and the work it did last year with students who lived in the Brush Arbor community. Staff also spent each day reading and engaging with students through the program.
Melton also talked about the school district's commitment with continuing its partnerships and learning experiences through the use of community partnerships. One such partnership includes the school district's collaborative effort with the University of the Cumberlands.
Williamsburg students are currently able to obtain dual-credit through programs between the school and Cumberlands. Melton announced the school district's newest program which would see incoming 10th grade Williamsburg students be able to obtain not only a degree from Williamsburg upon graduation, but also an associate's degree from the University of the Cumberlands.
"That just shows you the great relationship we have with University of the Cumberlands, and also what we have with the folks here in the city," said Melton.
