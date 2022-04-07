WILLIAMSBURG — Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback Drew Brees answered student questions at the University of the Cumberlands Tuesday evening for the University’s annual Excellence in Leadership Series event.
Brees, a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints in 2009, had previously been scheduled to speak at the University of the Cumberlands in 2020 when COVID shutdowns were taking place. During Tuesday's free community event, Brees took part in a question-answer session where he talked about football, faith, family, and philanthropy.
Brees said that just because God's path from Point A to Point B isn't the same as the path you want to take from Point A to Point B, doesn't mean you won't get there.
Brees recalled when two coaches showed up to scout him at practice, one was from the University of Kentucky and the other was from Purdue University. Upon hearing one was from Purdue, Brees responded, "Ivy league, huh?" He incorrectly thought Purdue was an ivy league school, but attended there anyway and lettered in football from 1997-2000.
Brees described losing his mother to suicide in 2009 and how it started him on a journey be a light for others.
He said as a leader he has learned the ability to inspire different personalities and different motivations. He said he always wanted his teammates to know that he cared more about them as people off the field.
Also during Tuesday's event, Derrick Ramsey was presented with the Leadership Award. Ramsey also won a Super Bowl in 1981. He now serves as secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
