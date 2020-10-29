Sunup Initiative presenting virtual screening of 'The Corbin Expulsion of 1919'

CORBIN -- With this year marking the 101st anniversary of the Corbin race riots, the Sunup Initiative will present a virtual film screening of the "The Corbin Expulsion of 1919", a short film produced by the group Black in Appalachia.
"Over one hundred years ago a horrific event took place here in Corbin," said Sunup member Lisa Garrison, who is also a candidate for Corbin City Commission. "By educating ourselves about this event, we continue the conversation about improving race relations and promote healing and progress."
The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 30 beginning at 5:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
William Isom, director of Black in Appalachia, and Matt O'Neal, a PhD student at the University of Georgia will introduce the film and share their research, with a panel discussion to follow the film.
Last year, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus made a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 26 as the Week of Diversity in in remembrance of an infamous racial cleansing incident.
"On the evening of October 30, 1919 an armed mob led by Steve 'Pistol Pete' Rogers rounded up the vast majority of African-Americans in the City of Corbin and forcibly removed them by railcar, in spite of many who tried in vain to stop the injustice, and also protected and hid their African-American friends and neighbors from the advancing horde of assailants," read the proclamation.
In all, over 200 African-Americans were rounded up from their homes and forced onto a railcars headed south to Knoxville.
Rogers was tried and convicted a year later, and was subsequently sent to the state penitentiary for the crime of Confederating.
"Even in the anger and chaos of that event, there were good people that protected others and pushed back on the violence," Garrison said. "Corbin is no longer a sundown town. We are moving forward and try to make all people feel welcome here in Corbin."
This year's virtual event is sponsored by the Sunup Initiative, the City of Corbin, the UK Appalachian Center, and the UK Cooperative for the Humanities & Social Sciences.
To register for the free event, visit the Sunup Initiative website at sunupcorbin.com or www.facebook.com/SunupCorbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.