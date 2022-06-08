The annual Summer Reading Program has kicked off at both the Corbin Public Library and the Whitley County Library.
The program is designed to keep children reading while they are not in school. Sometimes not keeping up with reading skills can cause a backslide in those skills. The goal of the summer reading program is for the children to read 20 minutes a day. They have a log and must keep track of their reading.
“It makes it fun to keep the kids engaged in summer reading,” said Corbin Youth Program Manager Jolena Ramey.
For Whitley County, children’s librarian Tabitha Meadors added, “They’ll be put into a drawing where they can win excellent prizes,” she said in reference to the types of rewards kids can get if they keep up with their 20-minute a day reading requirement. “Last year we gave away a Chromebook, a Little Tikes power-wheel, LEGOs — that sort of thing.”
The amount the kids read and how much they read depends on the child. If they keep up with their hours in Corbin, they’ll get to keep a free book. Whitley County library will also be providing small prizes as the Summer Reading program continues through September.
There will be additional programs at each library as well. The Corbin library kicked off the Summer Reading Program with an ice cream social on Saturday, and activities are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. throughout the summer. Activities will be split into groups, with pre-k through elementary and middle to high school aged children.
The library has also designed weekly themes for the Summer Reading Program, such as Pirate Week, Mythical Sea Creatures, Ocean Preservation and Conservation, Shark Week, Fish and Crustaceans, Ocean Birds, and Ocean Mammals.
The Whitley County Library will be having a Monday Matinee every other Monday. Wednesdays at 2 p.m. they’ll be having a themed Craft Around day. Ms. Betty is resuming her 10 a.m. Toddler Time Program on Fridays. This month will also bring the Knoxville Zoomobile on June 28 at 11 a.m. Miss Olivia the Cumberland Falls Recreational Reading will also be returning at 11 a.m. on June 30.
