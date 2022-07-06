Summer Rains awarded Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship 

CORBIN — Summer Rains of Corbin has been awarded a 2022 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health.
Summer, the daughter of Allen and Shawnda Rains, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursuing this fall following her graduation from Corbin High School.
Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical-related field. The students are chosen on a competitive basis of high scholarship, community service and leadership, and promise of future contributions preferably to the nursing profession.
An honor and Biomed pathway student, Summer was active in Beta Club, sports, dance, and her church during high school. She chose a career in nursing because of her desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others by serving her community through healthcare. Summer will attend the University of the Cumberlands this fall where she plans to obtain a degree in nursing.
