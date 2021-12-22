Suds Barn & Boutique celebrates with ribbon cutting

The Suds Barn & Boutique hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday. The store opened at 430 Main St. in downtown Williamsburg in July. Members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce were on hand to welcome the business to the organization and community. | Photo by Lisa Harrison

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you