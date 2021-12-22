The Suds Barn & Boutique hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday. The store opened at 430 Main St. in downtown Williamsburg in July. Members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce were on hand to welcome the business to the organization and community. | Photo by Lisa Harrison
Suds Barn & Boutique celebrates with ribbon cutting
