CORBIN — This week, 17 students are learning how to bake from the Corbin High School culinary teacher Jessica Lester.
The camp began Monday with the purpose to introduce them to baking and Lester’s classes and culinary program. She hopes that maybe they will be interested in baking later when they enter high school as ninth-graders.
Lester is hoping to grow her culinary program within the high school. She has been teaching there for 13 years, having started in the 2009-2010 school year.
“I feel like it is really important to eighth-graders. This is the time you can really capture them and keep them wanting to do it (baking). Even if it's not for a job one day. Maybe it’s cooking at home. It introduces them to things they maybe don’t get introduced on their own,” Lester said.
Lester feels that just by putting the tools the kids need in order to bake — and this could apply to anything—that it will help them learn.
On Tuesday, they were making the icing for the cakes they had done the day before. On Wednesday, they decorated them. Lester’s plan was to let them take the cakes home to share with their family. The kids even designed their own cakes. One child chose to make a taco-themed cake. And at the end of the week, Lester planned to make cookies and cupcakes with the kids.
