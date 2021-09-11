On the morning of September 11, 2001, Dr. Bruce Hicks was enjoying a swim after he finished teaching two early classes at the University of the Cumberlands, as he often did.
The political science professor was swimming laps at the university’s pool when a lifeguard came rushing over to tell him what had happened in New York City on that fateful day.
“One of the lifeguards came up and said ‘we’ve been attacked,’ this terrible thing has happened and it was on the news,” Hicks said. “So, of course, at that point I got out of the pool and showered and went to my computer and tried to find out all I could about what happened.”
Today, Hicks is still teaching students at the University of the Cumberlands about the attack on our nation 20 years later, though now he is teaching to students who weren’t even alive when the Twin Towers collapsed or were far too young to remember anything about that tragic day.
Though he said his teaching of the event itself hasn’t really changed over the last 20 years, since that day in 2001, his own understanding of the events that occurred are much greater, something that has shaped the way he now teaches that particular historical event to his students.
In speaking to his current group of students, Hicks said that while every student knows of the attack on our nation those 20 years ago, some are not nearly as informed as others—some are not sure on specifics of the event while some have dug so deep into it that they have formed their own opinions on the event and its aftermath.
After hearing of the 9/11 attacks each year, it would be difficult not to have some knowledge of the event, Hicks said.
“My students, the freshmen that we have, were not even born most of them and then I have a few upperclassmen and they don’t have any direct memories of the event but of course, it’s talked about every year so they know about it,” Hicks said.
Even those who were alive in 2001 said they don’t have any memory of that day, except for one student who Hicks said had a very vague memory of his teachers being very distraught that particular day.
“Most of their memories have been shaped by things they have seen or read since that day,” Hicks said. “It’s been seared in our minds and the images are there for all to see and we’re reminded annually of the event, so I feel like my students today have a good grasp of the event itself.”
Though most of these students weren’t even alive when the attacks happened, images and stories of the event have allowed them an opportunity to see what people were going through and feeling on that tragic day.
“We have those videos and pictures and if you’ve been exposed to those, it does still cause an emotional response when you see the destruction and the collapse of the towers,” Hicks said. “It still has the capacity to create an emotional response, even though for these students today, they have no direct memory of it.”
Even though today’s young adults may not be able to answer the question, “where were you when those planes struck the Twin Towers?” Hicks believes that his students certainly understand the tragedy, what it meant for our nation those 20 years ago and how it is still shaping the world around us today.
