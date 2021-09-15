Pictured are Whitley County High School Principal Julie Osborne, Katy Powers, Kara Helton, Katie Adkins, Breanna Fox, Kenzie Fields, and District Health Coordinator Deidra Bishop. The group of students were honored during Thursday evening’s Whitley County School Board meeting for having completed one of two medical pathways offered through Whitley County High School’s Career and Technical program. Students could enroll in either the phlebotomy pathway or patient care technician pathway. Having completed the program, the group of students are now certified in their chosen pathway and can now work in their respective field. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Students recognized for completing medical pathways in WCHS Career and Technical program
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
