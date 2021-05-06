WHITLEY COUNTY -- Many students in Whitley and Williamsburg school districts are looking at participating in the Supplemental School Year Program, allowing students an opportunity to hit rewind and re-take classes from the previous year that may have been impacted by remote instruction and obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law, a bill that created the Supplemental School Year Program, an emergency legislation allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken. SB 128 specifically states that the supplemental year is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 year, not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.
Several requests have been submitted for those wishing to take part in the program throughout the Whitley and Williamsburg school districts, such as Victoria Henderson who said that she requested that her first grader, Owen, participate in the supplemental school year program.
Owen is one of 139 students in the Whitley County School District who requested to retake the previous school year.
Superintendent John Siler said requests ranged from kindergarten through 12th grade, with the largest number of requests being for students in kindergarten and first grade.
Henderson said that although his teacher said Owen would do fine if he were to move on to second grade for the 2021-22 school year, Henderson believes he will benefit from repeating first grade.
"Owen is a very smart kid," she said. "He doesn't really struggle with school and with that in mind, he didn't get to really meet the goals that are set up through the year. I felt like he got shorted on getting to meet those goals. AR (accelerated reader) points, they usually do incentives for that where they get a T-shirt and different things like that and getting 'independent reader.' He tests at his level but he still didn't get to meet those goals. I met with his teacher and we discussed whether to keep him back or not and that was really my main concern. She said he was fine to move on but he would get so much more out of having another year and be that much more ready."
Henderson believes that the supplemental school year program will benefit other students like Owen that didn't get that same growth they would have seen in a normal classroom setting and hopes Owen will feel more confident in his learning after repeating his first grade year.
Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton said that Williamsburg Independent Schools had 11 students that sent in a request to participate in the supplemental school year program ranging from students in 8th grade through 12th grade.
One parent, who wished to remain anonymous and has five children enrolled in the Williamsburg Independent School District, has plans to hold back her freshman student who she said has struggled with virtual learning over the past year.
"It's just threw him for a loop and he has begged me to hold him back," she said. "His reason is that he has not learned anything. He's got to where he does not want to do his work because he needs the atmosphere of what school used to be, not what it has become."
As a single parent working a full-time job, she said her freshman has had to watch her younger children while she works throughout the day, which has negatively impacted his grades and ability to complete all his schoolwork on time.
"It takes away from his homework time," she said. "By the time I get in from work and get dinner, it's pretty much bedtime, so that doesn't leave a lot of time for schoolwork.
"He is so far behind, which a lot of it is not understanding the work. Just going and doing virtual, they don't have that teacher there in the room explaining everything, you have to send emails and wait on them to reply to the emails and it makes it that much harder, instead of just raising a hand and asking for help."
While students had until May 1 to submit a request to their local board of education, each school board has until June 1 to decide whether to accept all requests from students or no requests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.