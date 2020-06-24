High school students awarded scholarship from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.

Students from the Tri-County who were named to this semester's President's List include:

Mallory Allen of Corbin

Isabelle Asserstahl of Williamsburg

Dustin Barnett of Corbin

Karson Chesnut of London

Sheila Dabney of Williamsburg

Kristin Engle of Barbourville

Rachel Evans of London

Tristan Gibbs of Corbin

Makenzie Grant of Corbin

Lukas Halcomb of Williamsburg

Hannah Hamblin of Williamsburg

Taylor Hoskins of London

Jezni Huddleston of Williamsburg

Katelynn Johnson of Williamsburg

John Keck of Corbin

Mary Jane Boggs of London

John McVey of Corbin

Kimberlyn Mills of Manchester

Connie Patterson of Williamsburg

Austin Payne of Corbin

Miguel Reis of Williamsburg

Devyn Sams of Corbin

Caleb Siler of Corbin

Hope Siler of Corbin

Megan Smith of Corbin

Jamie Walters of London

Jessica White of Corbin

Jara Burkhart of London

Chelsea Carnes of Corbin

Carrie Davis of Corbin

Erika Evans of Flat Lick

Mary Gambrell of Barbourville

Jordan Hopper of Barbourville

Mary Jordan of Barbourville

Victoria Lester of Williamsburg

Mandy Lockhart of Corbin

Tasha Mason of London

Eva Meyer of London

Valerie Newman of Williamsburg

Sydney Prakash of Williamsburg

Brandon Shelley of Corbin

Bradley Simpson of Barbourville

Beverly Smith of East Bernstadt

Sydney White of Corbin

