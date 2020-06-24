WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
Students from the Tri-County who were named to this semester's President's List include:
Mallory Allen of Corbin
Isabelle Asserstahl of Williamsburg
Dustin Barnett of Corbin
Karson Chesnut of London
Sheila Dabney of Williamsburg
Kristin Engle of Barbourville
Rachel Evans of London
Tristan Gibbs of Corbin
Makenzie Grant of Corbin
Lukas Halcomb of Williamsburg
Hannah Hamblin of Williamsburg
Taylor Hoskins of London
Jezni Huddleston of Williamsburg
Katelynn Johnson of Williamsburg
John Keck of Corbin
Mary Jane Boggs of London
John McVey of Corbin
Kimberlyn Mills of Manchester
Connie Patterson of Williamsburg
Austin Payne of Corbin
Miguel Reis of Williamsburg
Devyn Sams of Corbin
Caleb Siler of Corbin
Hope Siler of Corbin
Megan Smith of Corbin
Jamie Walters of London
Jessica White of Corbin
Jara Burkhart of London
Chelsea Carnes of Corbin
Carrie Davis of Corbin
Erika Evans of Flat Lick
Mary Gambrell of Barbourville
Jordan Hopper of Barbourville
Mary Jordan of Barbourville
Victoria Lester of Williamsburg
Mandy Lockhart of Corbin
Tasha Mason of London
Eva Meyer of London
Valerie Newman of Williamsburg
Sydney Prakash of Williamsburg
Brandon Shelley of Corbin
Bradley Simpson of Barbourville
Beverly Smith of East Bernstadt
Sydney White of Corbin
