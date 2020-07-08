WILLIAMSBURG -- In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
Students from the Tir-County who made this semester's Dean's List include:
Athena Adkins of Williamsburg
Ryan Anders of Corbin
Erin Baker of Williamsburg
Heather Bargo of Flat Lick
Breanna Bennett of Corbin
Alyssa Bishop of London
Elisha Bolton of Woodbine
Robert Brown of Corbin
Tasha Brown of Woodbine
Tommy Brown of Woodbine
Madison Canada of Williamsburg
Joseph Chaffman of Williamsburg
Rachel Clifford of Williamsburg
Faith Coppock of Corbin
Christy Elliott of Williamsburg
Ethan Fischer of London
Emily Foster of Corbin
Megan Freeman of Williamsburg
Ashley Gilbert of East Bernstadt
Savannah Hammack of London
Jennifer Hammock of London
Jasmine Hampton of London
Alexis Hays of Williamsburg
Jacob Hays of London
Bethany Hubbard of Rockholds
Miranda Jackson of Corbin
Mahaley Knickerbocker of Corbin
Brian Lawson of Corbin
Mattis Le Montagner of Williamsburg
Steven Leach of Williamsburg
Megan Lewis of London
Taylor Maggard of Keavy
Andy Martin of Manchester
Victoria Mchargue of Corbin
Morgan Mcintosh of Williamsburg
Emily Morton of London
Bryce Muncy of London
Jeremy Napier of Manchester
John Neeley of Corbin
Kristen Newnham of London
Luke Osborne of Corbin
Caitlyn Prewitt of Williamsburg
Sierra Rhinehart of Willamsburg
Georganna Richardson of East Bernstadt
Terry Riley of Corbin
Christopher Rowell of Corbin
Kelsey Saylor of Corbin
Mariah Saylor of Corbin
Amanda Sexton of Corbin
Hannah Shelley of Williamsburg
Savanna Sizemore of Williamsburg
Andrew Smith of Barbourville
Tasha Spurlock of Manchester
Dwalenna Stepp of Lily
Cora Stevens of Corbin
Jesse Sutton of Williamsburg
Kirsten Tuttle of London
Benjamin Williamson of Corbin
Meghan Wynn of Corbin
