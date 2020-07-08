High school students awarded scholarship from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG -- In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Students from the Tir-County who made this semester's Dean's List include:

Athena Adkins of Williamsburg

Ryan Anders of Corbin

Erin Baker of Williamsburg

Heather Bargo of Flat Lick

Breanna Bennett of Corbin

Alyssa Bishop of London

Elisha Bolton of Woodbine

Robert Brown of Corbin

Tasha Brown of Woodbine

Tommy Brown of Woodbine

Madison Canada of Williamsburg

Joseph Chaffman of Williamsburg

Rachel Clifford of Williamsburg

Faith Coppock of Corbin

Christy Elliott of Williamsburg

Ethan Fischer of London

Emily Foster of Corbin

Megan Freeman of Williamsburg

Ashley Gilbert of East Bernstadt

Savannah Hammack of London

Jennifer Hammock of London

Jasmine Hampton of London

Alexis Hays of Williamsburg

Jacob Hays of London

Bethany Hubbard of Rockholds

Miranda Jackson of Corbin

Mahaley Knickerbocker of Corbin

Brian Lawson of Corbin

Mattis Le Montagner of Williamsburg

Steven Leach of Williamsburg

Megan Lewis of London

Taylor Maggard of Keavy

Andy Martin of Manchester

Victoria Mchargue of Corbin

Morgan Mcintosh of Williamsburg

Emily Morton of London

Bryce Muncy of London

Jeremy Napier of Manchester

John Neeley of Corbin

Kristen Newnham of London

Luke Osborne of Corbin

Caitlyn Prewitt of Williamsburg

Sierra Rhinehart of Willamsburg

Georganna Richardson of East Bernstadt

Terry Riley of Corbin

Christopher Rowell of Corbin

Kelsey Saylor of Corbin

Mariah Saylor of Corbin

Amanda Sexton of Corbin

Hannah Shelley of Williamsburg

Savanna Sizemore of Williamsburg

Andrew Smith of Barbourville

Tasha Spurlock of Manchester

Dwalenna Stepp of Lily

Cora Stevens of Corbin

Jesse Sutton of Williamsburg

Kirsten Tuttle of London

Benjamin Williamson of Corbin

Meghan Wynn of Corbin

