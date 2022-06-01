Students inducted into Cumberlands chapter of Pi Delta Phi  

Elizabeth Spires of Rockholds and Abigail Bennett of Corbin were two of those inducted. | Photo contributed

WILLIAMSBURG — Cumberlands students were recently inducted into Pi Delta Phi (national collegiate French honor society).

The following students from our area were inducted:

Elizabeth Spires of Rockholds

Abigail Bennett of Corbin

Per the by-laws of Pi Delta Phi, the society's purpose/mission is multifaceted:

(1) to recognize outstanding scholarship in the French languages and its literatures; (2) to increase the knowledge and appreciation of Americans for the cultural contributions of the French-speaking world; (3) to stimulate and encourage French cultural activities.

The Cumberlands students recently inducted into this honor society have proven their ability and willingness to uphold the by-laws in accordance with Pi Delta Phi's mission.

