Students inducted into Cumberlands chapter of Pi Delta Phi  

WILLIAMSBURG — Cumberlands students were recently inducted into Pi Delta Phi (national collegiate French honor society).
The following students from our area were inducted:
Elizabeth Spires of Rockholds
Abigail Bennett of Corbin
Per the by-laws of Pi Delta Phi, the society's purpose/mission is multifaceted:
(1) to recognize outstanding scholarship in the French languages and its literatures; (2) to increase the knowledge and appreciation of Americans for the cultural contributions of the French-speaking world; (3) to stimulate and encourage French cultural activities.
The Cumberlands students recently inducted into this honor society have proven their ability and willingness to uphold the by-laws in accordance with Pi Delta Phi's mission.
