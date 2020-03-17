WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Board of Education recognized students, local community partnerships and teams for excellent achievement as well as set the 2020-2021 school calendar during its regular board meeting Thursday night.
Honored first was a community partnership between the University of the Cumberlands and the Whitley County Board of Education. Representatives from the University of the Cumberlands financial aid and student employment offices were on hand to receive the award.
According to board member Malorie Cooper, the on-campus population at UC reached an all-time high during the fall 2019 semester after the recent tuition decrease. Approximately 90 percent of Whitley County students at UC receive financial aid to help them with tuition costs including federal work study. To date those jobs have been on the UC campus.
Cooper went on to say that UC wanted to assist more students with finding jobs that will inspire them to get involved in their own community and decided to form a partnership with Whitley County Schools.
“The UC students that are placed at the board office will get to see first-hand what it takes to run a school district with jobs in business, accounting, human resources and the list goes on and on," said Cooper.
With enrollment increasing they want to be able to provide even more for their students, said Cooper. UC students will be placed in Whitley County schools as office assistants, aides, tutors and assistants coaches.
“There will be no cost to the Whitley County School District since students will be paid from federal work study dollars,” said Cooper.
Superintendent John Siler said the partnership was great for both sides.
Next Siler recognized the Whitley Central Intermediate Cardinals Academic Team as the 2020 District Academic Team Champion.
Lastly in presentations, Siler honored Whitley County High School Wrestler Victor Zamora. He is a three-time state qualifier and this year medaled by turning in a fifth-place effort in the 138-pound division during KHSAA State Wrestling Championships.
After presentations the board announced and approved the 2020-2021 school calendar. The calendar committee began working on the plan in January with numerous teachers and staff members. Opening day for students will be August 12 and closing day for students will be May 10. The calendar is very similar to the 2019-2020 calendar.
The board met in executive session for preliminary discussion on the evaluation of the superintendent.
